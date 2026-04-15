Malaga Cathedral roof renovation reaches temple's apse

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 11:35 | Updated 12:00h. Share

The construction of the Malaga Cathedral roof to end ongoing leak problems is progressing. The latest step in the work is the renovation of the apse area, near Calle Cañón.

At this point, the workers have to splay the laminated timber beams to conform to the curved shape. Now, a significant portion of the final structure of this unique project, which began in the summer of 2024 and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, is visible from a distance.

The wooden roof is waterproof, although not yet fully covered. The installation of the 60,000 tiles could begin in the coming months. Catalan company Cerámica Cumella, dating back to the late 19th century, which makes it one of the oldest in Spain, is manufacturing the tiles.

The layers of the roof serve to guarantee its effectiveness in draining and channeling rainwater. The Roman-style tiles alternate flat sections with cylindrical axes and combine two colours: cognac, a dark brown (although from a distance it appears almost black) and 16th-century white, a cream colour resembling the stonework of the building.

With this choice of tones, the project aims to align with other Baroque-era buildings in the city centre, contemporary with the earlier phase of the Cathedral's construction, which was halted in 1782.

The project, designed by architects Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica and Adolfo de la Torre Prieto, follows the plans left by architect Ventura Rodríguez. Rodríguez's project to complete the cathedral with a roof that was never built date back to 1764.

The current project aims to not only provide the building with a proper water drainage system, but to also complete architectural elements that appear in architect Antonio Ramos's final plans, such as the completion of the stone balustrade topped with pinnacles.

The workers have also erected scaffolding on the main facade to begin work on completing the pediment that crowns it and align it with the upper section of the roof that is still to be built, the part closest to the Plaza del Obispo.

Completion of the facade

The completion of the facade is one of the reasons why the final budget of construction companies Hermanos Campano and Grupo ORP has increased to 22.5 million euros. The completion of this architectural element, which was left unfinished in the 18th century, represents a cost of 1.8 million. The installation of the crane and the use of high-quality wood material to ensure fire resistance also increased the cost.

Due to these budget increases, the city council has decided to increase its contribution to the project, which it was already supporting with 4.5 million euros. According to sources, the city council will provide an additional 1.3 million euros to complete the financing of 24.7 per cent of the total cost of the works, as promised.

The project, which the Cathedral Chapter and the Diocese of Malaga are promoting, also has financial support from the Andalusian regional government, the provincial authority, the Unicaja foundation, the Chapter's own funds, as well as contributions from companies and residents.