Malaga to build ten-storey hotel at former Porcelanosa site

The former Porcelanosa site on Avenida Velázquez in Malaga that the new hotel will occupy.

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga 19/05/2026 a las 10:58h.

A project to build a ten-storey hotel on the plot of the former Porcelanosa shop on Avenida Velázquez in Malaga has begun the necessary planning procedures.

The project passed the first administrative milestone on Tuesday at the city council's ruling team meeting, which is to approve the modifications to the general urban development plan (PGOU).

The developer is a subsidiary of Hispater, a Madrid-based investment group that participated years ago in the development of the Easy Hotel on Avenida del Ingeniero José María Garnica.

At the Porcelanosa site, they plan to develop a four-star hotel with more than 200 rooms, designed by the Domingo Corpas architecture studio, which has designed a number of hotel projects in Malaga and the Costa del Sol in recent years.

This hotel, covering an area of 6,730 square metres, will be next to another building with a ground floor plus eight floors that will house community facilities and a total of 16 social housing units.

The developers initially planned 40 open-market flats, but they ended up including them in the hotel project, which is an alternative to residential use according to building rights.

The plan also uncludes an underground car park and green spaces that will connect it to Avenida de los Guindos.

However, it will still be years before this hotel project receives final approval. It joins other projects already under way along the Carretera de Cádiz corridor. Hispater will begin construction in early June on another four-star hotel, also designed by the studio of brothers Carlos and Emilio Domingo Corpas.

The hotel will be on the corner of Calle Héroe de Sostoa and Avenida Juan XXIII. It will house 139 rooms under the Tapestry Collection brand, part of the Hilton chain. It will have a ground floor plus seven, at a cost of over 12 million euros.

Not too far from this location, another hotel project will replace the car park at Avenida de la Paloma 44. Developer Bilbao Hiria has planned a 175-room, three-star hotel, designed by Domingo Corpas, which is awaiting planning approval before construction can begin.

Along Avenida Velázquez, the project of Almeria-based real estate company Zertum to replace the Malaga Wagen dealership with a new building includes, in addition to 67 rental flats, a 54-room hotel. This 16-storey development also includes 22 social housing units, commercial spaces and two basement levels with 174 parking spaces, designed by Seville-based architecture firm Bakpak.

The project allows small- and medium-sized savers and investors to become shareholders as members of the company created for its construction. This enables them to benefit from rental income once the properties are operational, according to their shareholding. However, this development depends on the relocation of the concessionaire to a new location in Churriana, opposite the former Campamento Benítez.

These four new hotels on Carretera de Cádiz will join those near the high-speed train station: the Barceló and the Eurostars Málaga.