Malaga brings together more than 350 future computer engineers from across Andalucía for cyber bootcamp

Around 350 students from across Andalucía attended the second computer engineering students' conference in Malaga last Friday. The event, organised by the region's public ... universities, aimed to discuss the future of the profession and its contribution to society. The focus of this year's event was on cybersecurity.

The event took place following the success of last year's event in Seville. It formed part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of computer science studies at university level in Malaga.

The programme's goal was to demonstrate the benefits of cybersecurity in the face of the increasingly evident and sophisticated threats posed by cybercriminals. The organisers also wanted to show that what students learn in the classroom has a direct impact on society. Following the closing ceremony, most of the attendees were presented with hardware security keys.

Attendance at the event was free, offering a unique opportunity for students, who were able to connect directly with companies and organisations in the sector and learn about the latest trends in cybersecurity.

The event was sponsored by Ciber Bootcamp and Nics Lab (UMA), in collaboration with the forum of women cyber-leaders: a collaborative network founded in Malagain 2024 that brings together leading women in the technology and cybersecurity sectors to raise the profile of female talent, break down gender stereotypes and promote networking.

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