Malaga beaches wake up full of rubbish following San Juan celebrations

Rossel Aparicio 24/06/2026 a las 10:23h.

The night of San Juan might be the shortest night of the year, but Malaga's beaches once again managed to accumulate tonnes of rubbish following the celebrations on Tuesday.

Thousands of locals and visitors, entire families, university students and groups of friends eager to party and have a good time spent the night by the sea to welcome summer.

From Manilva to Nerja, the entire Costa del Sol burned the bad away to greet the good into the early hours of the morning. The only drawback is the state in which people leave beaches in the aftermath.

In Malaga city, as in previous years, the beaches were littered with rubbish: bags, plastic and glass bottles, cans and food scraps next to overfilled bins.

A large team of workers from the Limasam municipal cleaning company worked tirelessly early on Wednesday morning to remove the waste that had accumulated along the coastline.

Every year, they start working even before the last party-goers have left to prepare beaches for those who will visit them during the day.

Last year, Limasam collected 20,800 kilos of waste (12 tonnes at La Malagueta beach), which was about ten per cent less than in 2024.

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