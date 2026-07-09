Malaga authorises project for 24 mini residential flats near city centre

Location of the plot that will house the project on Calle Trinidad in Malaga.

Jesús Hinojosa 09/07/2026 a las 20:03h.

Malaga city's central Trinidad area is expanding and welcoming new tourist accommodation and residential projects. One of the projects that received a building permit in June belongs to Israeli investment group White. It concerns the large plot of land on Calle Trinidad 13, 15 and 17.

After two years of procedures, White has received the building permit to construct a complex of 24 flats, a commercial space and a rooftop swimming pool on this plot, designed by architect Moisés Gómez Giner. The flats will be small, with floor areas ranging from 40 to 50 square metres.

Although White considered using them as tourist rentals (in fact, his website advertises them as "26 modern tourist flats"), sources have confirmed that they will be residential units.

The plan is to develop a building with varying heights, ranging from ground floor plus one to ground floor plus two and several patios around which the 24 flats will be located.

The complex covers an area of 914 square metres, thanks to the combination of three different plots, which has lengthened the urban planning process of the project.

Remains of hydraulic structures

Following archaeological surveys, the designers had to modify the project due to the discovery of medieval hydraulic structures. The regional ministry of culture mandated the preservation of these remains, declaring the construction of a basement car park incompatible. It also requested archaeological monitoring during the building's construction.

According to the dimensions of the plans, some of these flats could be between 30 and 35 square metres, close to the minimum established by the general urban development plan (PGOU) for a dwelling to be considered a residential unit (30.5).

Since it is a new construction project, it must comply with another rule: that the division of the built surface above ground for residential use (excluding commercial premises) by the number of planned dwellings does not fall below 70 square metres.

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