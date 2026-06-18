Malaga Airports launches direct flight to Malta

Event in Malaga Airport to celebrate the new connection between the Costa del Sol and Malta.

Pilar Martínez 18/06/2026 a las 10:33h.

Malaga Airport is going to operate a new direct flight to Malta this summer. KM Malta now has two weekly flights connecting the two destinations: Wednesdays and Sundays.

The airport organised a special event to commemorate the new connection and the arrival and departure of the airline's first scheduled flight between Malaga and Malta. A similar event took place at Malta Airport.

The two flights depart for Malta at 2pm on Wednesday and at 8.05am on Sunday. The flight lasts three hours.

Malta, located between Sicily and the coast of North Africa, "is famous for its year-round sunshine, crystal-clear waters and rich cultural heritage". It offers visitors "a blend of history, leisure, food and a vibrant Mediterranean lifestyle".

KM Malta highlights visits to Valletta (Malta's capital and a Unesco World Heritage Site), Medina, the picturesque coastlines of Gozo and Comino.

The airline says its presence on the Costa del Sol strengthens its summer network, offering "a greater range of travel options between key Mediterranean destinations" while supporting tourism and connectivity between Spain and Malta.

It also says the new connection improves Malta's accessibility from Spain and creates new opportunities for inbound tourism from southern Spain, describing the country as "a unique Mediterranean escape for Spanish tourists".

KM Malta Airlines is Malta's national carrier and the successor to Air Malta, which relaunched under its current name in March 2024. It now operates routes connecting Malta with major European hubs and capital cities, including direct services to Spain from Malaga and Madrid.

The airline first launched flights between Malta and Malaga in March 2018, when Air Malta entered the Spanish market. At the time, its European sales manager José Espartero told SUR that, following restructuring, the airline had chosen Malaga as its entry point into Spain, calling it "a leading tourism destination where we want to establish ourselves".

He said the route would operate twice weekly, with flights on Mondays at 11.30pm from Malaga and Fridays at 9.05am from Malta. He added that the journey took around two hours and 45 minutes and expected 80 per cent of passengers to be Spanish and 20 per cent Maltese.

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