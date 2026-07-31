Malaga Airport set to handle nearly 2,000 flights on first August weekend

This weekend, the Costa del Sol is expecting the biggest influx of tourists of the year. This will be particularly noticeable at the airport.

According ... to figures the Aena airport operator has provided, Malaga Airport will handle nearly 2,000 flights on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The August holiday exodus begins on Friday, which will be the busiest day, with 679 scheduled flights.

Over the three days, activity at the airport will be 4.3 per cent higher than last year, which hit record-breaking figures, with 1,873 flights.

As in 2025, international traffic will be key. Aena data shows that of the 1,954 flights scheduled from this Friday until next Sunday, 1,586 will come from or be bound for an airport outside Spain. The remaining 368 are flights connecting Spanish cities.

Aena suggests that, Sunday will be the second busiest day, with 651 flights, of which 530 are international connections. On Saturday, there will be 624 flights, of which 521 connect Malaga with the rest of the world.

In recent months, the Costa del Sol Airport has been connected to more cities than ever before. The 64 airlines currently operating at this destination offer direct flights to 166 cities around the world.

This cements the airport as the fourth in Spain in terms of the number of direct flights. It is also fourth in terms of passenger volume after a record-breaking first half of the year, with over 13 million passengers (+6.7 per cent compared with the same period in 2025).

This tourist season, which started in March, airlines have stepped up their operations at Malaga Airport, offering 8.6 per cent more seats, which means that air capacity has risen to 22.4 million seats. This is a record figure that highlights the strength of Malaga as a destination. In comparison, the average growth at Spanish airports is 5.7 per cent.

This summer, the airport has taken a significant step forward in improving connectivity, with direct flights to more destinations than ever before. Suffice it to say that in August last year, Malaga was connected by direct flights to 157 cities in 38 countries around the world. It now offers non-stop connections to 166 destinations operated by 64 airlines.

This figure has been growing year on year, as the Costa del Sol has added new markets and consolidated others considered strategic due to their ability to attract high-spending visitors. Among these markets are the Middle East, with direct flights to Doha, Istanbul, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, and the US, with a Malaga-New York flight operating from May to September.

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