Malaga Airport cameras capture young man as he hits his pregnant girlfriend

Juan Cano 22/07/2026 Actualizado a las 09:40h.

The Malaga Local Police arrested a 24-year-old shortly after midnight on Saturday for hitting his six months pregnant girlfriend. Airport security cameras were key to his arrest, as they recorded the assault.

A witness who saw the scene alerted a patrol of the Local Police that was in the area. They also mentioned that the victim appeared to be pregnant.

The police immediately responded to the scene near the airport, but found only the suspect. They carried out an interrogation, during which he admitted to having had an argument with his partner and confirmed that she was indeed pregnant.

The young man claimed he didn't know where she was because she had run away.

Recorded by two cameras

The police had a witness, but they needed to verify their account to determine the full extent of the incident.

They consulted with airport security officials, who confirmed that the assault had been captured by two different cameras. The footage showed the man repeatedly striking the woman.

As a result, the police proceeded with the suspect's arrest for gender-based violence.

Shortly afterwards, they located the young woman and tried to calm her down. They offered to take her to a health centre or the police station to file a report. She declined both offers.

Nevertheless, the police decided to take action and prepare a report, which they have already sent to the duty judge.

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