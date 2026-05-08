Malaga activists call fourth housing rally on 27 June

The Málaga Para Vivir banner on Plaza de la Merced before the start of the April 2025 demonstration.

Cristina Vallejo 08/05/2026 a las 08:23h.

Social movement Málaga Para Vivir (Malaga to Live) has called a new housing demonstration on 27 June.

The rally will start from Plaza de la Merced at 11.30am. "We are doing this with a very clear idea: No sky-high rents or rock-bottom wages! To a general strike for housing!" the activists state in a press release on their website.

This would be the fourth such demonstration in the city, following those on 29 June 2024 (under the slogan 'Malaga to live in, not to survive in'), 9 November 2024 and 5 April 2025, which was a nationwide event with the slogan 'Let's end the housing business'.

Since that last event, the social platform says, residents in their own neighbourhoods and other urban interventions have kept the flame of the protest alive. Banners with the message 'The city for whom?' appeared in various parts of Malaga.

Málaga Para Vivir has supported people facing eviction and precarious living conditions, "standing in solidarity with tenants and striking workers".

It was part of the organising committee for the protest against the war and genocide in Gaza last October. "We were able to witness the movement's organisational capacity when we joined the struggle with our neighbours, beyond our borders," the statement reads.

"The various teams with jurisdiction over housing, from Paco de la Torre's office to the current coalition government, have implemented policies complicit with rent-seeking and speculation: from Juanma Moreno's housing law criminalising tenants to the central government's inaction, they are all rowing in the same direction," the platform says.