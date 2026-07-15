Malaga accelerates undergrounding of Valle Inclán to alleviate traffic

Sketch of the project to bury Valle Inclán at the Suárez intersection in Malaga.

Pilar R. Quirós 15/07/2026 a las 13:35h.

Malaga city council expedited on Tuesday the project to bury Avenida Valle Inclán (Suarez intersection) underground.

Nearly 50,000 vehicles pass through this section daily, with 27,000 travelling east and 22,000 west.

The project, which will cost almost 27 million euros, will be funded in several installments: 896,000 euros for 2027; nine million for 2028; and 16 million for 2029; the remaining for 2030.

The city council wants to launch the bidding process soon and for this it needs to have its annual allocations reflected in the budgets.

The project to bury Avenida Valle Inclán aims to transform the current intersection to combat traffic congestion by constructing an underpass for the main road and an underground access ramp to the city centre from Torremolinos.

It also seeks to improve the surrounding urban environment, facilitating connections between the Miraflores and Carlinda areas and enhancing pedestrian safety.

The estimated duration of the work is 31 months, divided into two phases: nine months for the drafting and approval of the construction project and 22 months for execution.

Regarding the tender for the Teatinos rugby field, the city council will allocate 4.8 million euros from its 2027 budget and 540,000 from its 2028 budget, while the total cost amounts to 5.4 million euros. The provincial authority has already budgeted one million for its execution.

Finally, the city council has made economic adjustments to the investment plan for the interior renovation project of the Heredia family mausoleum at the San Miguel cemetery. The renovation has a 12-month timeframe, with two allocations: 244,000 euros for the start of the work in 2026 and 117,000 for 2027.

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