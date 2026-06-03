 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Malaga City

112 incident

Malaga 112: early morning fire demolishes house

The emergency services received the alert concerning a house near the Sagrado Corazón school at 2.30am on Wednesday

Añádenos en Google
The fire in Malaga on Wednesday morning.
The fire in Malaga on Wednesday morning. (SUR)

Rossel Aparicio

A fire early on Wednesday morning engulfed an entire house in the Carranque area in Malaga city.

The fire startled residents at around 2.30am. The house in question is on Calle Gustavo García Herrera, near the Sagrado Corazón high school.

Fortunately, the Andalusian emergency agency has not reported any injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. A crew of the fire department, the Local and the National Police all attended the scene.

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Malaga 112: early morning fire demolishes house

[]

Malaga 112: early morning fire demolishes house