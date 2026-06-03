Malaga 112: early morning fire demolishes house

The fire in Malaga on Wednesday morning.

Rossel Aparicio 03/06/2026 a las 12:27h.

A fire early on Wednesday morning engulfed an entire house in the Carranque area in Malaga city.

The fire startled residents at around 2.30am. The house in question is on Calle Gustavo García Herrera, near the Sagrado Corazón high school.

Fortunately, the Andalusian emergency agency has not reported any injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. A crew of the fire department, the Local and the National Police all attended the scene.