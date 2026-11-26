Many items still have their original labels, with original prices running into three figures, only within the reach of the most affluent. For example: a ... pair of high-waisted black trousers from the Parisian brand Maje, originally priced at 250 euros, will go on sale for ten, or a Ted Baker London skirt, also unworn, which used to cost 155 euros can be bought for five. These won't be the only bargains.

The charity shop Obra Social de San Juan de Dios runs in Malaga is holding a charity market this Thursday and Friday, with all proceeds going towards helping homeless people or those facing social exclusion. An unmissable event for fashionistas and bargain hunters who want to add luxury brands to their wardrobe without, in most cases, paying more than ten euros.

The event is taking place at the venue in Plazuela de San Juan de Dios, next to the Thyssen Museum. Over the course of two days, the venue, which will be open from 10am to 1.30pm and from 5pm to 8.30pm, will be filled with 1,000 items of clothing donated entirely by the organisation's regular supporters. There will also be toys, to give the Three Kings a helping hand.

Unlike on previous occasions, this year the centre has chosen to time the event to coincide with Black Friday. "The first time we held it was in mid-December and it was a complete success. We sold out of everything. This time, we've decided to bring it forward to Black Friday, as there's a lot of activity then," head of the charity department Marina Fernández said.

All the funds will help sustain essential programmes that enable hundreds of people to access accommodation, basic hygiene services and opportunities for social inclusion. Since it opened its doors in 1991, the shelter has been providing help and support with the aim of restoring dignity to the lives of homeless people, offering them the resources to change their reality. It offers 33 places for temporary residential care on a full-board basis, both at the shelter and in its own accommodation.

With this flea market, circular fashion takes another step forward. It's not just about recycling and sustainability, but also "about helping others through this gesture, as well as giving the garment a new lease of life".

All the donated clothes go through a screening process. "First, we select the most practical items that will be useful to the people living here in the shelter. From shirts to coats, jumpers or sportswear. That's what they feel most comfortable in. The items we discard because they don't meet their needs are the ones we put on sale in the charity shop to raise funds," Férnandez explained.

The sale features both summer and winter clothing. Most of it is for women, although there are also some very good-value options for men and children. The range is impressive: from trousers by Escada to Burberry, Michael Kors, Liu Jo, Pedro del Hierro, Roberto Verino, Guess and Calvin Klein. There are even high-end fur coats for 100 euros. A unique opportunity to treat yourself or get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

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