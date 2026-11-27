The Low Emissions Zone (ZBE) in Malaga city has finally put an end to its legal proceedings. On Wednesday, 25 November, the legal deadline expired ... for the parties involved to lodge an appeal against the ruling by the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA), which annulled the penalty system under the municipal bylaw on the grounds that it constituted unjustified discrimination to fine only cars and motorbikes registered outside Malaga city.

Penalties will be reintroduced in the future, but not any time soon, and it is not yet known under what conditions.

Neither the Vox party, which initiated the motion, nor the city council has submitted any appeals, as both parties have confirmed to SUR. With the procedural period now expired without any action taken in the courts, the ruling automatically becomes final and irreversible, bringing any pending litigation to a close and establishing a legal situation from which there is no turning back.

The procedure has now transferred to the city hall's administrative offices: the department of economy and finance, through the local tax body (Gestrisam), which is awaiting receipt of the formal notification from the TSJA officially certifying that the court order is final.

This step is an essential requirement for triggering the internal administrative mechanism and for effectively processing the refund of the fines declared invalid. Drivers who have been fined have been able to complete the preliminary application process for several weeks now.

The city council announced last month that fines already paid would be refunded and that all pending penalty proceedings would be automatically cancelled. Full details, step-by-step instructions and useful links for members of the public are available on the Gestrisam website, in the "multas-infracciones" section.

Of the more than 49,000 penalty proceedings initiated since the monitoring system was launched, only 13,600 fines have ultimately been collected (1.38 million euros). The individual amount of each fine was 200 euros for a serious offence, reduced by 50 per cent (to 100 euros) if the driver subject to the fine took advantage of the voluntary early payment period. The remaining 35,400 cases, which were at various stages of processing, will be completely cancelled at no cost to the vehicle owners.

In the case of fines that have already been paid, those concerned must provide the city council with their up-to-date bank details in order to receive the refund. This is strictly necessary because the original current account from which the payment was made may now be closed, the account holder may have switched banks or unforeseen circumstances may have arisen, such as the death of the account holder, a change in family circumstances or the initial payment having been made via a payment method other than direct debit.

Applicants must fill in a form available on the Gestrisam website, providing their full personal details, telephone number, email address, disciplinary case reference number, the reason for the refund and the exact amount to be refunded. They must also attach proof of bank account ownership.

Once all the required documentation has been completed, the application can be submitted online via the local authority's e-government portal. Alternatively, you can visit in person by booking an appointment at the Gestrisam offices, by calling the free citizen helplines on 951 92 60 10 or 951 92 92 92 or by submitting the details in person at any of the Omac offices across the city's eleven districts. The legal timeframe for applying for this refund has been open for several weeks and extends for up to four years.

Meanwhile, drivers who have unpaid fines, who have not yet received official notification at their home address or whose cases are at the enforcement stage do not need to take any action, as their cases will automatically lapse.

The regulations only applied to vehicles without a DGT environmental sticker that paid the IVTM outside Malaga city. This restriction was due to extend on 30 November to non-resident vehicles with a B environmental sticker.

On 14 October, the city council suspended the collection of fines and switched off all the traffic radars within this area of over 400 hectares, following receipt of the clarification order regarding the TSJA judgement handed down in June in response to the contentious-administrative appeal lodged by Vox.

Malaga city council will now begin drafting a new system of penalties in accordance with the law: an administrative and regulatory process that will take at least a year to complete.

As a first step, the transport department will commission a specialist external consultancy to carry out an in-depth analysis of how these regulations, which are mandatory under national law for all Spanish municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, are being implemented in other major municipalities across the country. It will then subject the new draft legislation to the mandatory periods of prior consultation and public consultation. Once the future regulatory framework comes into force, access restrictions and the corresponding fines must be applied in exactly the same way to both local and non-local vehicles.

The ZBE covered the entire coastal strip along the Antonio Machado and Pablo Ruiz Picasso seafront promenades; the area around the railway station along Avenida Ingeniero José María Garnica, Calle Explanada de la Estación and Plaza de la Solidaridad; and the northern sector bounded by Avenida de las Américas, Calle Aurora, Jardines de Picasso, Avenida de Andalucía, Paseo de Martiricos, Alameda de Capuchinos and Calle Olletas.

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