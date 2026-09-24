King of US hardware stores moors his megayacht in Malaga

DIY and self-build projects in the US are such a lucrative business that the profits can fund a 260-million-euro megayacht.

American entrepreneur ... Eric Smidt is the chairman and CEO of Harbor Freight Tools, a chain of discount hardware stores with more than 1,600 outlets across 48 states and an annual turnover of nine billion dollars. The larger of Smidt's two luxury vessels, the 117-metre Infinity, is currently moored in the Port of Malaga.

Making its first visit to the city, the megayacht will remain docked for several weeks undergoing routine servicing and maintenance before crossing the Atlantic for the Caribbean charter season.

Dutch design and high-tech features

Built in 2022 at the renowned Oceanco shipyard in the Netherlands, the vessel is one of the newest additions to the world of superyachting. It features state-of-the-art marine navigation and propulsion systems.

Powered by twin Rolls-Royce engines, Infinity reaches a top speed of 20 knots, with a cruising speed of 14 knots and a transatlantic range exceeding 4,500 nautical miles.

Maintenance work on the decks of the 'Infinity'. (Sur)

The yacht's amenities include a main-deck swimming pool, a private cinema, a beach club and two helipads - one located on the foredeck and another on the aft upper deck.

It can accommodate 16 guests across eight luxury suites, supported by a 36-member crew. Annual operating costs for the vessel run to approximately 20 million euros.

Support vessel 'Intrepid'

Yachting enthusiasts may notice a relative lack of water sports equipment or heavy recreation gear on board Infinity. That is because Smidt keeps his "toys" on a dedicated shadow vessel.

Infinity frequently sails alongside Intrepid, a 69-metre support vessel that functions as a floating garage. It houses an enclosed helicopter hangar, a fully equipped scuba diving centre and an onboard medical facility.

Beyond his commercial success, Smidt is known for his philanthropy through The Smidt Foundation and initiatives such as Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, which supports technical and skilled trades education across the US.

The 'Infinity' usually travels between Miami and the Caribbean, but it also sails to the most luxurious destinations in the Mediterranean during the summer season (the Balearic Islands, the Amalfi coast, etc.).

In fact, it has just finished its summer trip, which is why it has decided to make this technical stopover in Malaga before crossing the Atlantic.

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