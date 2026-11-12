Malaga court sentences father to four years in prison for stabbing son in the chest

The Provincial Court of Malaga has sentenced a man to four years in prison for attempting to kill his 28-year-old son by stabbing ... him in the chest following a family argument.

The conviction follows a plea agreement reached between the prosecution and the defence, in which the defendant formally admitted to the charge of attempted homicide.

The attack occurred at around 4am on 3 January 2025 at the family flat in Malaga’s Nueva Málaga district. According to the proven facts in the court ruling, the defendant - who was 65 years old at the time - returned to the property heavily under the influence of alcohol.

Emergency medical teams intervened at the scene before transporting the young man to hospital, where he spent two days in serious condition. He required 31 days in total to recover from his physical wounds.

In addition to the physical trauma, a forensic medical assessment confirmed that the victim suffered lasting psychological sequelae as a result of the assault, specifically a depressive adjustment disorder that took 60 days to stabilise.

While the court judgment does not detail the exact subject of the dispute, an investigation by the National Police reconstructed the sequence of events leading up to the attack.

Father and son had eaten dinner together several hours earlier, during which the younger man made remarks that deeply upset his father.

The 65-year-old subsequently left the flat and spent hours drinking while brooding over the argument. Upon returning at 4am, he banged on his son's bedroom door. Receiving no immediate response, he went into the kitchen to fetch the knife and waited in the corridor to ambush his son as he emerged.

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