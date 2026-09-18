Rat infestation in Pedregalejo: ‘They’re roaming the beach and even getting into people’s homes’

“Let’s hope the treatment works. The rats are wandering around the beach and rubbish bins quite freely, and are making their way onto ... the promenade. They’ve even got into people’s homes. The residents are terrified. They’re putting up mosquito nets, barriers, shutters… We’ve never seen anything like this in the neighbourhood.”

Gema Delgado is the chair of the neighbours’ association in the city's eastern neighbourhood of Pedregalejo. She tells this newspaper about the ordeal they have endured this summer due to the invasion of these rodents.

This confirms the information provided by the city council: rodenticides and bait have been placed in various locations this week in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the infestation.

“We’re waiting to see if the treatment works. If not, we’ll keep trying. I am receiving reports from residents who are starting to see dead rats. It has been a very serious problem. In fact, young rats were being spotted in the area,” she adds.

Proliferation

The neighbourhood representative says that the proliferation is unprecedented; she explains that the problem was evident in previous years, but that it was dealt with by making ad hoc calls for the council to intervene.

As for whether the infestation is linked to the fact that the seafront promenade has been dug up due to the redevelopment works, it is unclear whether or not there is a connection.

“The problem existed before,” she emphasises, while explaining that the council’s intervention has gone further than on other occasions, when it was limited to the drainage system. Now, in fact, the usual boxes with holes and bait inside are also being placed on the surface. “On the breakwaters - I’ve always asked for this - but I’m told they can’t be placed there,” she adds.

“What’s happening this year is outrageous. They’re getting hold of rubbish and food however they like,” she emphasises, something that can be seen in a viral video doing the rounds on social media.

The local residents have even launched a petition.