Help Malaga choose poster for its 2026 summer fair

SUR 24/06/2026 a las 16:17h.

Voting for the Feria de Málaga poster is now open. Anyone interested can see the five finalists and vote until 12pm on Monday, 29 June.

The city council maintains the anonymity of the artists behind the final selection. A jury selected the five posters that have now entered the voting process.

You can vote on the city council's website here.

The winning poster will receive a prize of 3,600 euros. The four remaining finalists will each receive a runner-up prize of 600 euros.

A total of 177 entries were submitted this year, according to the city council.