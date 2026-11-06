Malaga city crime: five hooded men attack Asian bazaar and seriously injure owner

The National Police have launched an investigation to shed light on the violent attack a married couple who run an Asian bazaar in Malaga's ... Bailén-Miraflores district suffered just before midnight on 30 October. The police are trying to locate the perpetrators: at least five hooded individuals in dark clothes.

On the night of the incident, the emergency services received several calls reporting a heated altercation at the premises. A 54-year-old woman, who owns the shop alongside her husband, had sustained serious injuries, after getting struck on the head with a metal ice-cream advertising sign and falling to the ground.

When the police and the medical team arrived at the scene, paramedics administered first aid and then transferred the woman to hospital, where she got stitches.

According to preliminary reports, the suspects' intention was to commit a robbery. They arrived on electric scooters and started throwing pieces of fruit at the front of the premises. That's when they attacked the woman, who had come out to stop them.

Upon witnessing the scene, the woman's partner left the premises, at which point the assailants also allegedly attacked him before fleeing at high speed. The man, however, did not require hospital attention.

This violent attack is not an isolated incident. According to sources close to the victims, the day before, a group of young people had visited the bazaar and caused another disturbance: harassment and intimidation, which the owners themselves had formally reported to the police.

The couple admit they are afraid. They have decided to start closing before nightfall, fearing that the incident might happen again.

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