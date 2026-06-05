Fresh blaze at Ibis hotel sparks concerns in Malaga

Antonio Ortín 05/06/2026 a las 11:36h.

Malaga's firefighters haven't been able to take a break since the fire in the Ibis hotel started on Monday, 25 May. Last night, the fire reignited for the umpteenth time, 12 days after that first incident.

Flames reappeared on the roof of the building, which houses both the Ibis hotel and the Le Grand Café restaurant. According to residents in the area, the fire reignited shortly after 10.30pm.

Videos circulating on social media show the flames engulfing the upper part of the building. Fortunately, the fire department has been monitoring the building over the past two weeks and crews at the scene quickly managed to control the new blaze.

According to initial investigations, the fire may have originated in the kitchen of Le Grand Café, from where it spread to the rest of the building in one of the longest-lasting fires in Malaga's recent history.

The fire forced the relocation of guests. There were no injuries, except for one incident that endangered the life of a firefighter, who got stuck between two floors after the ground beneath him collapsed.