French student in critical condition after third-floor kitchen window fall The alarm was raised in the early hours of Sunday morning when a Dutch youth called the emergency services for help for his friend

A 17-year-old youth is in a critical condition at a Malaga hospital after falling from a third-floor window in a building located in the Carretería area of ​​the city in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to SUR sources, he is a young French national who is in Malaga studying Spanish.

The alarm was raised at around 5am when another youth called the emergency services for help because his friend was injured. A patrol from the Malaga Local Police was the first to arrive at the scene. The caller met them at the entrance to the apartment and led officers to where his friend was lying seriously injured in the building's courtyard.

Health professionals stabilised the young man and transferred him to the Regional Hospital in the city, where he is admitted in a critical condition, according to SUR sources. He is a young man of French nationality who is attending a Spanish course at a language school in the city and was staying in an apartment rented out to students, located on the third floor of a building on Calle Carretería.

Partying

The youth who called the emergency services, a 17-year-old Dutch national, told officers that the pair of them had been out partying that night. He said that when they returned to the flat, he went into the bathroom and then heard a loud bang. He could not find his fellow student in the house and, seeing the open kitchen window, looked out and saw that he had fallen into the courtyard.

The youth told police officers that his friend had been saying all night that he was going to climb up to the top floor of the apartment block from the kitchen. This is the main hypothesis which National Police investigators are working on, although others are not ruled out.