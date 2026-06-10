French 'shaman' breaks into Malaga residential swimming pool with slashed foot and pushes police officer into the water

María José Díaz Alcalá and Juan Cano 10/06/2026 a las 10:58h.

The Local Police in Malaga arrested on Monday a French man claiming to be a shaman after he broke into a residential complex in the Cerrado de Calderón area. The detainee cut his foot while jumping over the eight-metre fence wall and pushed a police officer who tried to help him into the swimming pool.

The incident happened at around 1pm. Residents saw the man jump over the wall and leave a trail a blood on the grass.

The man had left his car running at the entrance to the car park, blocking the way for other vehicles. He was wearing white pants, complementing his claims that he was a guru.

When the man climbed over the wall, he headed to the swimming pool, with his foot bleeding. The police found him on the edge of the pool, so one of them offered him a hand to help him up. The man then allegedly responded by jerking the hand away, causing her to fall into the water.

After this chain of events, the police managed to restrain and arrest him. In the meantime, they called emergency medical personnel to stop the bleeding and take him to Hospital Regional.

According to sources, the man's injury required surgical intervention. He appeared highly agitated at the health centre, presumably as a result of drug use. Once doctors had attended to his injury, they scheduled him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

According to the investigation, the detainee had travelled from France to the province of Malaga to attend a spiritual retreat. In addition, the vehicle he had used to get to Cerrado de Calderón had been reported stolen in the town of Riogordo.

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