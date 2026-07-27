Malaga city shooting leaves four people injured

A serious shooting incident that took place in the Los Asperones neighbourhood in Malaga early on Sunday morning has left four people injured, one of ... whom is in critical condition.

The National Police have already made two arrests.

The incident, according to official sources, took place at around 4.30am. The emergency services received numerous reports about a large-scale brawl and the sound of gunshots in the area.

The National and the Local Police immediately attended the scene, alongside medical units.

Three of the victims are 21 years old and the fourth is 33. They all received treatment at the scene, after which ambulances took them to the El Clínico and Regional Universitario hospitals.

At least one of the four is in critical condition.

The police have launched an investigation, without ruling out further arrests.

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