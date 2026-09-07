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Emergency landing at Malaga Airport due to smoke in plane cabin

The control tower granted the plane absolute priority for a direct approach and the aircraft arriving from Bristol was able to land without incident

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An EasyJet plane at Malaga Airport.
Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

A flight from Bristol made an emergency landing at Malaga Airport on Monday morning.

The pilots of an EasyJet Airbus A320-214 reported an "emergency ... due to smoke in the cockpit", as a result of which both had to put on oxygen masks, according to a post by the air traffic controllers account (@controladores) on social media platform X.

The control tower immediately directed the plane to runway 12 with absolute priority and alerted the airport's emergency service.

The aircraft landed and cleared the runway without incident. Following an inspection of the airfield, normal operations resumed.

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Emergency landing at Malaga Airport due to smoke in plane cabin

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Emergency landing at Malaga Airport due to smoke in plane cabin