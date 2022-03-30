Fishing fleet and hauliers return to work in Malaga port They say they are not happy about the government assistance measures because they are insufficient, but want to ensure that consumers have the supplies they need

The fishing fleet and hauliers at Malaga Port have returned to work after calling off their protest action late on Tuesday night. Although neither group is happy with the government’s measures to offset the increase in fuel prices, they decided to do so in order to guarantee supplies of basic products to consumers.

The hauliers were the first to announce that they were going back to work, and would start to unload a shipload of cereals on Wednesday morning “because covering people’s needs matters more than our rights”, they said. The ship arrived on Monday and is carrying 30,000 tonnes of wheat. It will take about a week to unload.

However, in their statement, the hauliers said they would only move the cargo as far as storage facilities inside the port and under no circumstances to farms. After 17 days of total stoppage, they said they are still supporting those who are continuing to strike “until there is a solution to the disastrous situation being suffered by the sector”. They also stressed that they will only unload essential items for human or animal consumption, and nothing else.

Fishing fleet

Not long afterwards, the fishing sector in Andalucía issued its own statement saying the boats would go out to sea again the next day. The fleet had remained in port since Thursday last week, waiting to see exactly what measures the government was planning to put into place.

The president of the Provincial Federation of Fishing Guilds in Malaga, Mari Carmen Navas, said they would return to work although the measures are insufficient and will not last for long, because the industry in other parts of Spain had done so.