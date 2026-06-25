First Malaga SohoARTE festival brings culture closer to everyone

Isabel Méndez 25/06/2026 a las 13:12h.

Literature, painting, ceramics and open-air music, with activities for all ages and free admission: that's the basis of the first SohoARTE cultural festival in Malaga's Soho district on Saturday, 27 June.

The event is going to take place on the esplanade of CAC Málaga, with a full programme of activities from 11am to 7pm, under the slogan 'Un día para celebrar el arte en todas sus formas' ('A day to celebrate art in all its forms').

Organised by Asociación Literaria Generación del 22, in collaboration with the Soho business association and the central district of the city council, this initiative aims to bring culture closer to the public and showcase local talent, facilitating direct interaction between creators and the public.

Throughout the day you can enjoy different activities:

-Creative workshops: Practical spaces where participants can experiment with different techniques.

- Storytelling: Sessions dedicated to promoting reading and imagination for the youngest and the not so young.

- Art exhibition and sculpture showcase: Open-air galleries exhibiting the work of painters and sculptors from Andalucía.

For the organisers, the festival is an opportunity to reclaim the identity of Soho as the true arts district of Malaga, merging the literary tradition of groups like Generación del '22 with the urban avant-garde.

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