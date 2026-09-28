112 incident
Malaga fire that started from deep-fat fryer at Teatinos restaurant injures four people
The fire broke out in the kitchen of premises on Avenida Plutarco, leaving several people with smoke inhalation after-effects and burns
A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant on Avenida Plutarco in Malaga's Teatinos district on Sunday, leaving four people injured.
According ... to sources, the fire started in a deep-fat fryer around midday. Upon arrival, the emergency services treated four people at the scene. Three had inhaled smoke and a fourth had suffered minor burns. Fortunately, nobody required hospitalisation.
Firefighters from the Teatinos and Pirámides stations extinguished the flames, with two fire engines, a ladder truck and two light vehicles.