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Malaga fire that started from deep-fat fryer at Teatinos restaurant injures four people

The fire broke out in the kitchen of premises on Avenida Plutarco, leaving several people with smoke inhalation after-effects and burns

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Archive photo of a firefighter from the Malaga provincial fire service.
Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant on Avenida Plutarco in Malaga's Teatinos district on Sunday, leaving four people injured.

According ... to sources, the fire started in a deep-fat fryer around midday. Upon arrival, the emergency services treated four people at the scene. Three had inhaled smoke and a fourth had suffered minor burns. Fortunately, nobody required hospitalisation.

Firefighters from the Teatinos and Pirámides stations extinguished the flames, with two fire engines, a ladder truck and two light vehicles.

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Malaga fire that started from deep-fat fryer at Teatinos restaurant injures four people

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Malaga fire that started from deep-fat fryer at Teatinos restaurant injures four people