Father of British man found dead on Malaga beach also reported missing

Natalia Penza 08/05/2026 a las 12:01h.

The father of a British man found dead on a Malaga beach last weekend has been reported as missing.

Stephan Kiss’s desperate daughter Aileen Saint this Friday begged for help finding the 69-year-old after revealing he has disappeared and was also last seen on the Costa del Sol.

She said in social media messages alongside a photo of her father, confirming police were involved: “I hope you can all help me. My dad is missing in Malaga.

“We need to get this poster shared. We have had an amazing response. It's been eight days since he disappeared.

"My brother was found dead on a beach in Malaga on 29 April. My dad has been missing since then.

The missing man's son's body was found on Misericordia beach. (SUR)

“The shares get the poster out faster. It's been a mess trying to get the police to help.

"Norfolk police are on it after Kent police have failed both my brother and dad.

“Please know I appreciate each and everyone of you.”

Responding to one friend who said she would share the appeal, Aileen responded by saying: ”Thank you sweety. It’s the not knowing and we can't even grieve for our baby brother.”

Help

Paul Arnott, the UK mountaineering expert who travelled from the UK to Tenerife to join the search for teenager Jay Slater two years ago before he was tragically found dead, has also been publicising Stephan’s disappearance.

He said in an online post: “Stephan Kiss, aged 69, has been reported missing and there are serious concerns for his welfare.

“Stephan was last seen in the Malaga area on 29 April 2026. Following his disappearance, his son was also reported missing and was tragically later found deceased at Misericordia Beach, increasing fears for Stephan’s safety.

“Authorities are also asking the public to look out for a black Subaru with British number plates which may be linked to the case.

“Stephan is described as approximately 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with very little hair and blue eyes.”

"If you have seen Stephan, the vehicle, or have ANY information that could help locate him, please contact emergency services in Spain immediately.”

He added: “Stephan, if you see this, please reach out to someone for help or contact emergency services. People are worried and want to know you are safe.”

Jay Slater’s mum Debbie Duncan was among those who responded by thanking him for highlighting the case.

It was confirmed on Tuesday the body found last Saturday morning (2 May) on a Malaga beach was that of a 25-year-old British man.

Police, coastguards and Red Cross officials had been searching for a missing bather for nearly three days after a young man described at the time as a “foreigner” was seen entering the sea at a popular beach in Malaga called Misericordia beach.

The alarm was raised late on Wednesday last week (29 April) just before 10.30pm after he failed to exit the water.

A man’s body was found at the neighbouring Huelin beach early last Saturday morning, on the sand and out of the water, but it was not immediately clear if he was the same person feared missing.

Not treated as suspicious

On Tuesday police sources confirmed the body was that of the man seen entering the sea and revealed he was a British national.

It was not made clear if he had drowned or died of other causes and the results of the autopsy, sent to an investigating magistrate at a local court, are unlikely to be made public.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police confirmed earlier this week the unnamed man’s death is not being treated as suspicious. It only emerged overnight his dad is also missing.

Spanish police have been contacted for comment.

It is not yet clear what missing Mr Kiss and his son were doing in Spain, although one source said they thought they could have been looking to buy a house on the Costa del Sol.