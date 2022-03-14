Rail passengers 'trapped' for two hours after live power cable falls onto high-speed AVE train Some travellers began to panic when they were told not to open doors or windows on the train and were prevented from leaving it

Passengers on board the AVE high-speed train which was due to leave Malaga for Madrid at 8.08 this Monday morning were trapped on board for two hours due to the risk of electrocution, after a live power cable fell onto the train.

The incident meant there was no light or ventilation on board, and people were told not to try to open the windows or doors. “The driver became dizzy because of the sparks coming from the cable and needed medical treatment,” said one passenger after the incident, “and some people had anxiety and panic attacks”.

Although sources at Adif say everything was done to reduce the delay as much as possible, it was not possible to transfer the passengers to another AVE until approximately 10am.

No other departures or arrivals at the María Zambrano station were affected.