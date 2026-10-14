Malaga suspends eviction of family with five children renting flat in Palma-Palmilla district

The eviction of a family with five children between the ages of three and 17 living in Malaga's Palma-Palmilla district has been suspended. ... Their lawyers have successfully argue that they are in a vulnerable financial situation and could not afford the city's current rental prices.

The eviction, which was due to take place on Tuesday, has been suspended for at least two months, giving the family time to prove their vulnerability. Campaigners hope the family will also qualify for the full protection offered by the government decree that came into force on 8 October, potentially allowing them to remain in the flat until 2030.

"Let's have a Cola-Cao and get to school. Do you know how to get to your school?" Two anti-eviction activists emerged from one of La Palmilla's characteristic high-rise blocks shortly before 8am on Tuesday, accompanying a three-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl. Their father, Oliver, had already left with another of the children. The couple, Saray and Oliver, have five children in their care: the three mentioned, plus children, ages 12, 13 and 17.

Early that morning, there were fears that the younger children might not be able to return home after school. Despite the government's new decree, which came into force on 8 October, the family still faced eviction. On Monday, their legal representatives submitted a statement highlighting their vulnerable circumstances.

As well as having five dependent children, the couple earn too little to afford current rents in the city. Saray and Oliver rely on precarious, hourly paid work: he works as a driver and she cleans schools. They have nowhere else to live, according to Ysabel Torralbo, a member of the Un Techo Por Derecho anti-eviction group.

Several activists had gathered to support the family from early in the morning. They said police had warned them that they could be arrested, prompting them to urge everyone to remain calm. "There are many evictions to stop and they need all of us," activist Rosa Galindo said.

The police also asked the Sur reporting team for identification, explaining that they needed to register everyone present in case of an incident and verify that the journalists were genuine members of the press.

According to Torralbo, the flat belongs to a private landlord, an 80-year-old woman who also claims to be in a vulnerable situation and wants to live in the property, despite it being on the eighth floor and the lift being out of order. "There may be an occasional outstanding month's rent, but the eviction is not taking place because of non-payment," Torralbo said.

The monthly rent is 440 euros. The landlady has another property where she currently lives.

After the suspension was confirmed, Saray, the mother of the five children, spoke to the media. "We've been paying the rent, but the landlady told us she wanted the flat back so she could charge more for it. Over the past few days, I've been extremely worried and haven't been able to sleep, but now I've got my joy back because I'd been feeling so low. It's impossible to find somewhere else at the moment. I just want a decent roof over my children's heads."

Her husband, Oliver, added that the landlord had offered them the option to buy the flat. However, he said, communication with the owner had become increasingly difficult in recent months.

Saray and her family had already begun preparing to leave the property. "Yesterday was awful. We'd packed almost everything, but the lift keeps breaking down, so we couldn't get our belongings downstairs," she said.

Around 30 people had gathered outside the family's home from early in the morning. Many were young and some were taking part in their first eviction protest as activists. Among them was 26-year-old Beatriz Martínez, who joined the movement after the encampment in Plaza de la Constitución. "This collective surge of energy makes me really proud," she said.

When news of the suspension reached the crowd, the activists erupted in celebration. "Fighting is the only way!" they shouted, followed by chants supporting the general strike planned for 11 November and calling for "no more evictions".

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