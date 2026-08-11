Malaga nursing home worker arrested for stealing jewellery from residents

The National Police have arrested a worker at a nursing home in Malaga's Distrito Este for allegedly stealing money and jewellery from several residents.

The investigation has also led to the arrest of her ex-partner for allegedly selling the stolen goods to gold dealers.

The investigation began following an initial report that valuables had gone missing from a resident's room.

Shortly afterwards, the investigators became aware of other thefts that followed exactly the same pattern, as the victims were elderly people in a situation of extreme vulnerability who lived at the same residence.

The lead that the police followed led directly to a 39-year-old female member of staff. According to police investigations, the suspect was entering rooms that were not assigned to her on the nursing home's rota without any justification. This was allegedly to avoid arousing suspicion while she made off with the residents' belongings.

The trace of the jewellery finally closed in on the suspect. Investigators established that a man, the suspect's former partner, had made multiple sales of gold items at specialist shops in the city.

After seeing a line-up of photographs, the victims identified their belongings.

As a result of the investigation, the police have resolved five reports. They believe that the value of the stolen items exceeds 9,000 euros.

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