Major blaze as electric scooter warehouse in Malaga goes up in smoke Firefighters are currently tackling the fire on the city’s Azucarera industrial estate this Wednesday evening

Malaga firefighters are currently tackling a large blaze at an electric scooter warehouse in the city this Wednesday evening, 1 June. A tall column of dense, black smoke is rising from the scene and it has provoked a barrage of calls to the 112 emergency services control room.

The alarm was raised at about 6.35pm, when it was reported that the commercial premises in Almáchar street were ablaze.

Local and National Police, as well as firefighters, have been mobilised. However, for the moment, no medical personnel have travelled to the area, since the warehouse was not open to the public and the first indications suggest that no personal injuries have been suffered.