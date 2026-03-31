Elderly Malaga resident cannot get home due to garbage bags pile

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 13:53 Share

Simply entering and leaving her building in Malaga city centre these days has become an ordeal for Ana Florido. The resident of Calle Victoria uses a wheelchair to get around and she encountered an unexpected obstacle upon trying to enter her home at the start of this year's Holy Week: a mountain of garbage bags blocking her access. "We had to move the garbage bags to get into the building," a family member said.

The 83-year-old woman was returning from watching the processions on Monday, but she couldn't enter because of the bags piling up in front of the building. "The entire doorway was covered in bags. It's completely inconsiderate," Ana's daughter-in-law Carmen said, denouncing the behaviour of the people who had contributed to the unpleasant situation.

Ana's family said that they had gone home around 2am on Tuesday, although the bags had already piled up at the time they had gone out eight hours earlier. "I suppose they'll collect them after all the processions have passed, but that's too many hours."

They attribute the accumulation of garbage bags to the removal of the containers on that stretch of the road. Now, there are only litter bins that many people still use as if they are regular containers.

The situation is happening in the very historic centre of the city, which negatively impacts not only residents but also the tourist image of Malaga. In addition, many of the residents on Calle Victoria are elderly people who have always taken great care of their building entrance and street.

Carmen trusts that the city council will take the necessary measures as soon as possible, replace the containers or ensure that this situation does not happen again.