Malaga bouncer arrested for punching young man who needed hospital treatment

The National Police in Malaga arrested on 28 August the 37-year-old bouncer of a nightclub on the city's Camino de los Almendrales ... for punching a 24-year-old man.

The first reports concerning the incident came at 11.30pm. A young woman alerted the emergency services that a bouncer was assaulting a relative of hers.

According to her, it all began following a misunderstanding at the venue. The victim allegedly offered to accompany the young woman to the toilet, after which an argument broke out.

Upon arrival at the scene, the paramedics found that the young man had a bleeding laceration to his face as a result of the blows. They called the police and transported the victim to Hospital Regional, where he was stitched up.

The police arrested the bouncer on suspicion of causing bodily harm. The detainee told them that the young man had been under the influence of alcohol and that he had been causing a disturbance at the club and had tried to attack him.

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