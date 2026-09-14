Doobl, an app developed in Malaga that helps drivers find a parking space

Doobl, pronounced "doubel" by its creators, is an app developed by a group of young technology and app specialists, mostly from Malaga but also from ... Mallorca, which aims to solve a frustration shared by thousands of urban drivers: "Where can I park my car?"

The start-up combines its own algorithms, artificial intelligence and real-time data to help users find a parking space and save the 10 to 15 minutes they can spend searching each day.

"After trying it out, people have even told us it's like magic, but no, it's technology," says Jaume García, 25, co-founder of Doobl. "People are constantly asking themselves: 'Where do I park?'"

"In Spain, no one is stepping up to answer that question. There are various players, such as Google and Waze, that take you from point A to point B and then leave you there. Telling you how to get to a restaurant is not the same as telling you where you can park near it."

The app brings together different parking options in a single platform. Its most innovative feature is an indicator showing which streets are most likely to have a space available near the user's destination. The search system uses artificial intelligence technology developed in-house, so the platform doesn't have to depend on external tools.

"It's not that we're connected to ChatGPT. We've built the technology and algorithm ourselves that allow us to provide these answers," García says.

A traffic light system for parking

The system uses a colour-coded traffic light indicator. Green means there is a high probability of finding a space on the street, either free of charge or in a 'Sare' zone, Malaga's regulated on-street parking scheme. Orange indicates a medium probability, while red warns that there is almost no chance of finding a free space.

The app also includes public and private car parks, electric vehicle charging points and spaces for people with reduced mobility.

The system displays a traffic light-style indicator: green means there is a high probability of finding a parking space; orange, a medium probability; and red, almost none

"With a very simple interface and just one click, we provide the different parking options near your destination," García says.

For public and private car parks, Doobl displays the number of available spaces in real time, allowing drivers to save time and money instead of simply driving around and hoping to find somewhere to park.

Finding the best option

Drivers can tap the "Park now" button when they need a space, including while they are driving. The app processes nearby data and displays an option on the map based on the walking distance to the final destination and the price, with free parking given priority.

The driver taps the ‘Park now’ button when needed, and the app processes the relevant data and calculates the best option

Once the driver has selected an option, the system switches to navigation apps such as Waze or Google Maps to guide them to the precise location.

Giving people back their time

The project's central aim is to "give people back their time". According to the company, drivers in areas where parking is in particularly high demand spend between 10 and 15 minutes a day looking for a space.

"When you add all those minutes together, they amount to a whole year of our lives spent looking for parking," García says.

The service has already attracted around 5,500 users in Malaga and Palma de Mallorca. The two cities have served as its testing grounds and are where the algorithm for calculating the probability of finding an on-street space performs best, thanks to the company's extensive data collection.

The company was set up in January but only launched its app a few days ago. It currently has an initial team of five, most of whom are based in Malaga. Although its registered office is on Calle La Orotava, the team works remotely and meets in person when necessary.

The next steps include integrating car-park booking and automatic payment at barriers, as well as launching an investment round to raise capital and expand the model to other major Spanish cities before eventually moving into international markets.

Alongside its service for individual users, Doobl also has a business line aimed at institutions, town halls and mobility operators, including those responsible for blue-zone regulated parking. It provides these organisations with real-time data analysis on urban mobility.