Dils Lucas Fox opens new office in Malaga

SUR in English 18/09/2026 a las 19:13h.

Dils Lucas Fox, a platform specialising in strategic consultancy, marketing and investment in prime and super-prime property assets, has opened its new office in Malaga city.

The event was attended by representatives from the city’s institutional, business and property sectors, as well as clients and partners.

Paloma Pérez Bravo, Residential CEO at Dils Lucas Fox, said, “Malaga and the Costa del Sol are strategic markets for Dils Lucas Fox due to their growing international profile and the dynamism of their residential market. This new office allows us to be even closer to our clients and partners and to support the area’s growth with specialist advice and in-depth local knowledge.”

Among those present were city councillor Carmen Casero; Malaga provincial authority vice-president Kika Caracuel; María Rosa Morales Serrano, regional delegate for development, coordination and housing in the province of Malaga; and several members of the Dils Lucas Fox team, including Paloma Pérez Bravo, Residential CEO; Setareh Mohregi, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Relations; and Sarah Bulaityte, Manager of the Marbella and Sotogrande offices.

With this new office Dils Lucas Fox hopes to expand its advisory and sales capacity in Malaga city and the surrounding area, covering some of the main residential areas in the city and the province.

The opening complements the company’s presence on the Costa del Sol and strengthens its ties with property owners, buyers, investors, developers and local partners.