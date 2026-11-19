A food delivery van fatally struck a man who was walking behind it as it was reversing on the grounds of the Materno Infantil hospital ... in Malaga on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 11.25am. The first emergency call reported that "a lorry had hit a pedestrian on the hospital grounds". The Local Police, the National Police and an emergency medical team arrived quickly.

From the very outset, witnesses said that the pedestrian had died at the scene. Paramedics were only able to confirm this.

Healthcare sources said that the fatal accident took place at the rear of the Materno's A&E department, where suppliers of food, drink, medicines and all kinds of medical equipment usually park to unload the goods. There is a heavy daily flow of vehicles in the area, ranging from vans to larger lorries.

Although there is no official information about the victim, sources suggest he may have been an elderly patient.

Police are currently at the scene, waiting for the judicial commission to remove the body.

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