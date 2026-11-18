The man whom the police in Malaga arrested in early November for verbally and physically assaulting his 74-year-old mother breached a restraining order ... as soon as he left the court. This led to him getting arrested again.

According to sources, the court issued a restraining order, banning the man from approaching his mother's home. Far from complying, he disregarded the order and went straight to the property after appearing before the judge.

The police were expecting something like this to happen and were already on high alert. They arrested him immediately.

Sources have said he is already out of custody again and there are no further details for the moment.

The first arrest dates back to 4 November, when neighbours in the Las Delicias area called the emergency services to report shouts, cries for help, death threats and loud banging against furniture coming from one of the flats.

According to sources, the man was threatening his mother and smashing furniture. "I'm going to kill you," he was heard saying.

When the police arrived, the suspect allegedly refused to open the front door and tried to stop his mother - who was crying out for help - from letting them inside, prompting police to call for backup to force entry into the property.

Once inside, officers discovered widespread destruction throughout the flat, including smashed windows. In the kitchen, police seized a large machete-style bladed weapon ready for use, alongside quantities of hashish and cocaine and a set of precision scales.

Police arrested the suspect and transferred the victim to a local health centre for medical assessment. According to police sources, the woman had already reported her son four and a half months earlier after he beat her and inflicted serious injuries.

On this occasion, officers established that the pensioner had gone several days without eating, as her disability prevents her from fending for herself and her son had failed to provide her with any care or assistance. Police have referred her case to social services.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports