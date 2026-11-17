Malaga Local Police arrested a man on 4 November on suspicion of domestic abuse, uttering death threats and an offence against public health after he ... allegedly terrorised his 74-year-old disabled mother and left her without food for several days.

The incident unfolded shortly after 9.30pm in a residential building in Malaga’s Las Delicias neighbourhood, when alarmed neighbours telephoned emergency services after hearing loud shouting and furniture being smashed inside a flat. Residents reported hearing a man screaming at his mother: "I'm going to kill you."

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly refused to open the front door and tried to stop his mother - who was crying out for help - from letting them inside, prompting police to call for backup to force entry into the property.

Once inside, officers discovered widespread destruction throughout the flat, including smashed windows. In the kitchen, police seized a large machete-style bladed weapon ready for use, alongside quantities of hashish and cocaine and a set of precision scales.

Police arrested the suspect and transferred the victim to a local health centre for medical assessment. According to police sources, the woman had already reported her son four and a half months earlier after he beat her and inflicted serious injuries.

On this occasion, officers established that the pensioner had gone several days without eating, as her disability prevents her from fending for herself and her son had failed to provide her with any care or assistance. Police have referred her case to social services.

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