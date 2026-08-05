Daily spending by international tourists in Malaga city nearly doubles to €189

Daily spending by foreign tourists visiting Malaga city has almost doubled to €189 per person, according to a new report tracking international transaction data.

The ... study, compiled by Inmark using 2025 Mastercard transaction data in collaboration with Malaga City Council's Tourism Department, reveals that Malaga has cemented its position as Andalusia's leading urban destination for overseas visitors. The city now accounts for 16.7 per cent of all international tourist expenditure in the region.

Jacobo Florido, Malaga’s Councillor for Tourism, presented the findings, highlighting that the city leads growth among Andalusian provincial capitals with an 8.4 per cent increase in foreign tourist spending, outstripping Seville (5.9 per cent) and Granada (4.7 per cent).

According to the data, Swiss tourists are the highest spenders in the city, averaging €322 per day, followed by visitors from Denmark (€302) and the United States (€287). Tourists from Canada spend an average of €266 per day, whilst visitors from France (€220) and Poland (€217) also exceed the city average.

The United Kingdom remains Malaga's largest overseas source market, generating 23 per cent of total international expenditure, with UK tourists spending an average of €188 per day.

322 Is how many euros tourists from Switzerland spend each day in Malaga, making them the most generous international travellers

The report highlights a shift in spending habits, with hospitality replacing fashion as the main recipient of foreign tourist expenditure. Dining out now accounts for 18.2 per cent of total spending, followed by retail fashion, leisure, and culture.

Expenditure is also spreading further across the city, with districts outside the historic centre recording an average spending increase of 24 per cent. Prominent gains were recorded in the Churriana-Guadalmar area, up 17 per cent, and the Central-East area around La Caleta, up nearly 13 per cent.

The findings also demonstrate a reduction in seasonal fluctuations. Whilst July remains the peak month for total transaction volume, international spending recorded strong growth in November, rising 13.2 per cent year-on-year.