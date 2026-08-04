Andalucía ends the first half of the year with record figures for international tourist arrivals and revenue

June has established itself as a strong month in the high season and has propelled Andalucía to become the Spanish autonomous community with the highest ... growth in international tourist arrivals, with a rise of 7.4 per cent – more than double the national average.

This trend has continued throughout the first six months of the year, with Andalucía leading the way in attracting international travellers to Spain during the first half of the year. This momentum has been key to Andalusian destinations closing the first half of the year with record figures for foreign tourist arrivals and revenue. Specifically in June, Andalucía was the region that attracted tourists with the highest spending power: a holiday budget of 2,100 euros.

The latest figures from the tourist movements at borders survey (Frontur) and the tourist expenditure survey (Egatur), published on Monday by Spain’s national statistics institute (INE), confirm that the autonomous community has recorded the highest figures in its history for both international visitor arrivals and the economic impact generated across the region.

The figures speak for themselves. Between January and June, the region came close to 9.8 billion euros in tourism expenditure. This unprecedented level of revenue was driven by the arrival of 7.333,876 international tourists, representing a 7.9 per cent increase compared with the first half of last year.

This start to the year positions Andalucía as one of the main drivers of tourism growth across Spain as a whole. Whilst overall spending in the region rose by 6.8 per cent (in line with the national average of 7 per cent), the region stood out for its ability to attract new visitors.

Compared with the 4.6 per cent increase recorded nationally, bringing the total to 46.6 million international tourists, Andalucía grew at a rate of nearly eight per cent in the first half of the year. These figures reaffirm the region’s strong position on the international stage, placing it third in the national rankings by volume of foreign tourists, behind only Catalonia, with 9.6 million, and the Canary Islands, with 7.8 million, according to the same sources.

Statistics from the INE paint a picture of tourists taking shorter trips but spending more per day. Specifically, a detailed analysis of the Egatur survey reveals significant changes in the spending patterns and behaviour of international visitors choosing Andalucía as their destination. Although total expenditure has soared thanks to the higher volume of arrivals, individual indicators reflect a shift towards shorter but more economically intensive stays.

7.8 billion This is the amount spent by the 7.3 million foreign tourists who visited Andalucía in the first half of the year

The average length of stays in Andalucía fell by 6.6 per cent over the six-month period, standing at around seven days. This reduction in the length of stay led to a slight one per cent decline in average spending per tourist, which stood at 1,334 euros per person.

However, this reduction in length of stay was offset by a significant increase in daily spending: average daily expenditure per visitor rose by six per cent, reaching 187 euros per day. This rise in daily spending is due both to the greater proportion of cultural, gastronomic and leisure activities within travellers’ budgets and to the improved quality of accommodation and transport options in the region.

The performance of June

Whilst the half-yearly figures confirm an unprecedented start to the year for tourism in Andalucía, the performance in June in particular has provided the perfect boost for the peak season. During the sixth month of the financial year, international tourist arrivals in the autonomous community rose by 7.4 per cent compared with the same month last year, a surge that consolidates the excellent momentum currently enjoyed by Andalucía as a destination in key source markets.

In June, Andalusian destinations reaffirmed the region’s growth momentum by accounting for 15.7 per cent of all international visits to Spain, with average daily spending per traveller exceeding 200 euros.

This upturn in the number of foreign visitors resulted in a direct economic boost of 1.9 billion euros in June alone. This marked the highest monthly figure on record for that month in the region, which was the third most popular holiday destination in Spain for foreign travellers at the start of the summer, behind only the Balearic Islands, which led the way with a 23.3 per cent share, and Catalonia, with 20.8 per cent.

Nationwide, Spain welcomed 9.7 million foreign visitors in June, an increase of 2.9 per cent, with total spending of 13,5 billion euros, up four per cent. The figures for Andalucía are particularly noteworthy, therefore, as they show growth both in visitor numbers – up 7.4 per cent – and in tourism revenue, well above the average rate recorded for the country as a whole. Each tourist spent an average of 1,393 euros, representing an increase of 1.1 per cent compared with the previous year.

The average daily spend by visitors stood at 211 euros, with a slight year-on-year increase of 0.7 per cent. In June, the United Kingdom was the leading country of origin for visitors to Spain, with 2.3 million tourists – an increase of 6.8 per cent – and remained the main source of visitors for the Costa del Sol, accounting for almost 30 per cent of all visitors. In terms of spending, UK nationals spent 2.803 billion euros in Spain in June, 7.1 per cent more than in the same month of 2025.

The ministry of industry and tourism ranks Germany as the second-largest source market. 1.2 million tourists arrived from Germany in June, representing a year-on-year fall of 5.9 per cent, although spending by German tourists remained stable at 1.5 billion euros. This is followed by visitors from France, whose numbers fell by 1.7 per cent compared with June 2025, with nearly one million international tourists. In this case, spending also fell by 6.3 per cent, totalling 879 million euros.

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