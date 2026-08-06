Police issue nearly 200 fines this summer in crackdown on street trading on Malaga city beaches

Nearly 200 fines have been issued for illegal street trading on Malaga's beaches since the city's annual summer policing operation began in mid- ... June, with officers also stepping up patrols to tackle unauthorised camping, aggressive selling and drug offences.

Malaga Local Police launched the seasonal beach surveillance operation on 15 June, and it will remain in place until 30 September, aiming to ensure public safety, peaceful coexistence and the safe use of recreational boats.

Since the campaign began, officers have issued 241 penalty notices. Of these, 181 were for unauthorised street trading, including 116 involving the sale of food and drink such as cakes, soft drinks, fruit and alcoholic cocktails. A further 65 related to clothing and other goods.

Police have warned beachgoers of the risks of buying food and drink prepared and sold without any official health checks. "In recent years we've noticed people selling mojitos without any authorisation or checks, and renting out parasols without the right permits," a police spokesperson said.

Camping, aggressive selling and unlicensed massages

Unauthorised camping on Malaga's beaches has also been a priority for officers. Patrols have recently been reinforced in La Malagueta and Peñón del Cuervo, leading to 14 penalty notices. A further seven reports were issued for people taking animals onto beaches where they are not permitted.

Under the city's Public Coexistence By-law, officers have also issued 59 penalty notices. Seventeen of these were for persistently or intimidatingly offering goods or services, including beach massages, which the town hall said are "generally carried out by people without professional qualifications".

In addition, officers seized a bladed weapon and issued 36 reports for the possession or consumption of drugs or other narcotic substances.

Local Police also monitor illegal parking, enforce rules on the use of personal mobility vehicles and bicycles in pedestrian or restricted areas, and prevent the misuse of boat launching and storage areas along the coastline.

The operation is carried out by both uniformed and plain-clothes officers, who patrol beaches from Churriana to Peñón del Cuervo every day in morning and afternoon shifts. Night patrols also operate along the Ciudad de Melilla and Pablo Ruiz Picasso seafront promenades to prevent informal encampments. The operation is supported by drones, quad bikes and a buggy.