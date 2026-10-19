Malaga city prepares for Costco's opening: memberships launch with special offers

Costco is gearing up for its upcoming arrival in Malaga. The opening of this popular hypermarket in the city is scheduled for the spring of ... 2027, but the registration period is now open for future members who would like to enjoy some early discounts.

The retail giant operates as a sort of club, where members pay an annual fee (around 36 euros a year for individuals and 30 euros for businesses and the self-employed), which allows them to shop and access special offers all year round.

Anyone wishing to get a head start and apply for membership at Costco Wholesale can do so from this Monday, 19 October, when the Costco temporary office opens in the Málaga Nostrum retail park.

The same building will house the future hypermarket and a petrol station next to it. Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 10pm.

According to the announcement, those who become members will enjoy a number of benefits:

- A ten-euro voucher for purchases at Costco, valid at any of the company's shops in Spain, redeemable up to 30 days after the opening in Malaga.

- Access to Costco shops and petrol stations in Spain as soon as you become a member (there's no need to wait for the one in Malaga to open).

- Extended renewal: the annual renewal will run until spring 2028, in accordance with the terms of the promotion, rather than just one year as is usually the case.

'Low-cost' philosophy

Costco, which operates in 14 countries around the world, adheres to a "low-cost" philosophy and offers low prices on a wide selection of products across numerous categories: food, catering supplies, household appliances, televisions, electronics, toys, sports equipment, tyres and car parts, jewellery, watches, cameras, books, homewares, health and beauty products, furniture and office equipment, among others.

The retail area of the Costco Wholesale shop at Málaga Nostrum will cover more than 12,000 square metres, of which 5,811 will be allocated to the general sales area, 2,777 for shelving and stock and 641 for access points and checkouts.

The sales floor will feature sections for meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables, fish, frozen foods, bakery and patisserie and a ready-meals and a roast preparation area.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city