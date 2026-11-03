Costco opens its first petrol station in Malaga to the general public

The countdown to the opening of the Costco hypermarket in Malaga continues. While we await the launch of the American 'low-cost' giant at the ... Málaga Nostrum retail park next spring, its members can already enjoy one of its ancillary services: the equally eagerly awaited petrol station.

The petrol station is open to the public every day of the week from 7am to 10.30pm. What's more, you do not need to be a member of the Costco members' club to fill up (unlike when shopping), although members will benefit from lower prices compared to non-members.

Anyone interested in obtaining their membership card can apply for it at the temporary customer service desk, located in the Málaga Factory shopping centre, which in its first week has already attracted 2,000 members. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 10pm.

Fees and how it works

This retail giant operates as a club in which members pay an annual fee (around 36 euros a year for individuals and 30 euros for businesses and the self-employed) to be able to shop and access special offers throughout the year. Those who join the membership club at this time will enjoy a number of benefits:

- A ten-euro voucher for purchases at Costco, valid at any of the company's stores in Spain, redeemable up to 30 days after the opening in Malaga.

- Access to Costco shops and petrol stations in Spain as soon as you become a member (there's no need to wait for the one in Malaga to open).

- Extended renewal: The annual renewal will run until spring 2028, in accordance with the terms of the promotion, rather than lasting just one year as is usually the case.

Costco, which operates in 14 countries worldwide, adheres to a "low-cost" philosophy and offers low prices on a wide selection of products across numerous categories: food, catering supplies, household appliances, televisions, electronics, toys, sports equipment, tyres and car parts, jewellery, watches, cameras, books, homewares, health and beauty products, furniture and office equipment, amongst others.

The Malaga store will be the company's sixth hypermarket in Spain, following those in Seville, Bilbao, Las Rozas, Getafe and Zaragoza.

Kirkland, the company's own-brand range available in its shops, is also available at Costco petrol stations, where customers can fill up with Kirkland Signature diesel and Premium petrol.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city