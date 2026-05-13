Crime
Costa del Sol organised crime police investigate death of man and discovery of 300 kilos of cocaine at Malaga home
The investigators have searched the scene at a Puerto de la Torre home to determine whether the case constitutes a crime or a suicide
Juan Cano and María José Díaz Alcalá
Malaga
The National Police are investigating the third death in Malaga in less than 24 hours.
The police are trying to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, the body of whom his family found at around 5pm on Tuesday, 12 May.
They reported the discovery at a house in the Puerto de la Torre district. The man had a deep neck cut. At that same location, the police found nearly 300 kilos of cocaine.
The investigators are considering two hypotheses: homicide or suicide. The autopsy at the institute of legal medicine (IML) will confirm the cause.
The homicide and the drug and organised crime units launched an investigation after discovering the drugs.