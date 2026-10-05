Malaga police Taser man barricaded with knife inside building in La Trinidad district

05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:22h.

A heavy police deployment in Malaga's La Trinidad district caught locals by surprise on Sunday. A man had barricaded himself with a knife inside ... a building and the police had to use a Taser to immobilise him.

The emergency services received the first calls at around 9pm. The Local and the National Police travelled to the area, which has been the scene of shootings on several occasions over the past few months. The police cordoned off the bulding.

At the scene, they found a man armed with a knife who appeared to be threatening to harm himself. Using a Taser, the police managed to restrain and detain him.

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