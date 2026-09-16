Malaga's central roads suffer traffic jams due to collision between two buses

A collision between a public city bus and another belonging to a private operator caused traffic jams on Alameda Principal and Paseo del Parque in ... Malaga city centre early on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at around 9.30am. It caused traffic jams at the entrance to the city from the east, as it coincided with the morning rush hour.

The queue of vehicles stretched from Alameda Principal, where the accident took place, and Paseo del Parque, all the way to the roundabout at the Tres Gracias fountain. Slow-moving traffic also extended as far as Paseo de Reding.

Traffic in the area had returned to normal by around 10.15am.

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