College caretaker seriously injured in second-floor window fall First investigations suggest that the employee was carrying out repairs on the bars of a window, which gave way

A college caretaker has been admitted to a Malaga hospital in a critical condition after falling from a second-floor window when he was working in the educational centre.

The incident happened at 5.10 pm on Wednesday, 9 March, at the San Patricio college, in the city’s Huelin district, and the 112 Andalucía emergency control room received several calls from the public alerting them to the worker's fall.

At that time there were still some parents in the vicinity of the school picking up their children from extracurricular activities. Several of them, alarmed by the noise, alerted the emergency services and tried to help the caretaker.

The 112 service mobilised an ambulance crew, Local Police and the National Police force, which has taken charge of the investigation.

Apparently, the worker was working on the second floor of the school - about 15 metres high - carrying out repairs on the bars of a window, which gave way, causing him to fall.

According to sources, the 38-year-old caretaker had been working since the beginning of the year at this school, which belongs to the Santa María de la Victoria Foundation.