Christmas arrives in Malaga: the giant tree now stands in Plaza de la Constitución

Ángel de los Ríos Málaga 22/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:31h.

There's still a month to go until Black Friday, but Malaga's city centre is already following its own advent calendar.

Anyone who has ... been strolling through the heart of the city in recent days will have come across the unmistakable sign that the most magical time of the year is just round the corner: Plaza de la Constitución is already adorned with its traditional 18-metre-high Christmas tree, while workers are labouring away to install the arches that will light up Calle Marqués de Larios.