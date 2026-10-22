Christmas 2026
Christmas arrives in Malaga: the giant tree now stands in Plaza de la Constitución
The iconic 18-metre-tall fir tree, underneath which visitors can walk, stands near the hustle and bustle of cranes and lorries working to build the tunnel of light on Calle Larios
There's still a month to go until Black Friday, but Malaga's city centre is already following its own advent calendar.
Anyone who has ... been strolling through the heart of the city in recent days will have come across the unmistakable sign that the most magical time of the year is just round the corner: Plaza de la Constitución is already adorned with its traditional 18-metre-high Christmas tree, while workers are labouring away to install the arches that will light up Calle Marqués de Larios.
The iconic giant Christmas tree, underneath which visitors can walk, once again stands as the square's main visual landmark, where thousands of locals and visitors will soon be posing for photos.
Just a few metres away, the hustle and bustle of cranes and lorries heralds the arrival of the light and sound tunnel that transforms the city's main thoroughfare into one of the country's most powerful tourist attractions during the festive season.
Lights switch-on date
Malaga city centre will light up once again on Friday, 27 November. The event coincides with the start of the Black Friday shopping spree, marking the kick-off to a dazzling festive season in the city that will run until 6 January.
The city council is still keeping the details of this year's campaign design and display under wraps. The installation currently being put together aims to replicate the success of last Christmas, when the city sparkled with more than 2.3 million LED lights across more than 500 streets, squares and iconic locations.
Calle Larios dazzled with a stunning illuminated vault inspired by cathedral architecture, featuring majestic chandeliers, while the facade of the Cathedral's southern tower was illuminated by a video-mapping display.
With the tree now in place and the structure on Calle Larios taking shape, Malaga is preparing to become the Christmas capital of southern Europe.