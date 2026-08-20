Feria de Málaga 2026
What day are Malaga fair rides the cheapest?
Feria de Málaga finishes with a day of discounts
A fair is not a fair without an amusement park area and rides. The Feria de Málaga is no exception.
This year, fairground ... workers have installed almost 100 rides at the Real del Cortijo de Torres: 49 for adults and 49 for children.
There is something for everyone, from the most thrilling to easier rides for the little ones. Not to mention 55 stalls offering a variety of games.
Although the fair ends on 22 August, the amusement park rides will also open on 23 August: known as 'Children's Day', when the rides are cheaper. They will remain open until 2am.