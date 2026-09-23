World Cup tour chaos in Malaga as trophy knocked off plinth - but it is just a replica

Spain’s World Cup victory this summer represents one of the nation's greatest sporting achievements.

To celebrate, the national team has launched a nationwide ... travelling exhibition, inviting supporters to view the trophy up close.

Malaga had the privilege of hosting the inaugural stop of the tour, but the visit took a chaotic turn when the trophy crashed to the floor.

After spending Sunday and Monday in the Patio de Banderas at Malaga city hall, the display moved to the Centro Pompidou on Tuesday.

During the afternoon session, a visitor leaning down to pose for a photograph tripped over the plinth, knocking the trophy onto the ground with a loud impact.

The cup on display is an official replica of the solid gold original held by Fifa at its Zurich headquarters. Nevertheless, given its high intrinsic value and status, venue staff temporarily halted the exhibition to inspect the display for damage.

Frustration outside as queue stretches around museum

The sudden closure left hundreds of visitors waiting outside in the heat, with queues stretching entirely around the building. Fans endured waits exceeding two hours to gain access to the entrance hall.

Museum staff reopened the exhibit shortly after completing safety checks. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the Centro Pompidou announced in a brief statement on social media.

Despite free admission, many supporters waiting in line were turned away when the museum reached its strict 9pm closing time. Security personnel and venue staff subsequently enforced strict distance limits around the plinth to prevent further incidents.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city